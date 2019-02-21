Speech to Text for flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our coverage continues now in marshall county. waay 31's sierra phillips is on butler mill road. sierra, we moved your location since we last saw you... because portions of the road are now closed. show us what you're seeing out there. im standing on butler mill road its coming up to x on my rain boots i want you to take a look at just how much water is covering this road. now this area to my right is normally just a field with little to no water on it but that's not the case tonight. now while i've been here multiple drivers have tried to test their luck but turned around and gone back the other way except one or two..... now this driver told me he lives around here, he's used to the flooding and he tested his luck and went for it. luckily for him-- he made it. but-- emergency management does have this road blocked for a reason and is advising drivers to avoid the area. reporting live in marshall county sierra phillips waay31