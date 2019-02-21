Speech to Text for Weather Thursday Morning Update

january 29th beating. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? another day, another round of rain and issues with flooding. a band of rain and storms has set up shop through the central part of the state farther to our south. through the day, that band of rain will lift northward and increase the rain chances across the valley. expect rain and storms off and on through tonight into friday. where the front stalls out tomorrow will determine how much rain falls friday, so that will be an important aspect of the forecast we focus on in the next 24 hours. looking ahead to the weekend, the end to the rain is finally in our sights. however, it's going to go out with quite a literal "bang." strong to severe storms will likely accompany the cold front as it passes late saturday night, with the strongest storms expected farther west through the shoals. we'll be monitoring the risk for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes in the forecasts. it's important to remember that with saturated ground, trees with weak roots will fall much more easily in gusty conditions - going forward, this is likely the main concern for damage.