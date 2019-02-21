Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Jussie Smollett Turns Himself Into Police

Jussie Smollett Turns Himself Into Police

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 7:46 AM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 7:46 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for Jussie Smollett Turns Himself Into Police

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 5 minutes --chicago police saying --empire actor jussie smollett --faces felony disorderly conduct charges detectives will present evidence before a grand jury today. the attorney for the two men who were accused of the attack wants jussie to come forward with the truth. happening today, a bond hearing is expected to take place in chicago for the disgraced empire actor jussie smollett. he now faces a felony charge for disorderly conduct and
Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events