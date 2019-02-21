Speech to Text for Tampa Mayor's Twitter Account Hacked

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --just over an hour ago --nbc station in tampa --confirmed mayor bob buckhorn's twitter account hacked --example of one of the more serious tweets --saying "emergency alert. ballistic missile thread inbound to tampa bay area." --"this is not a drill" --hackers also posted child pornography, other pornography and racist tweets --hackers also posted their supposed twitter handles and street address --dared authorities to "come get me" --mayor said his office is working to delete the account