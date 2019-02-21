Speech to Text for Some drivers going through blocked off areas

a road. while we're getting a little bit of a break from rain throughout north alabama - the storm has still had a major impact throughout the area - including closing several roads in jackson county... waay 31's kody fisher was in jackson county... finding out how the road closures are impacting the people who live there... there are roads like this throughout north alabama... and some people are not following the advice of emergency management agencies... who say it's dangerous to drive through this stuff... nats: garrett corbin lives in jackson county... when it rains... he's used to driving through it on mill road... garrett corbin/lives in jackson county "we come through here quite a bit when the water comes up." the jackson county e-m-a warns... doing this is a big no- n0... and can be life-threatening. garrett corbin/lives in jackson county "i guess i've been through it so many times i just aint worried about it." several cars kept driving through the water... nats: county workers did come out and move the road closed sign to make sure drivers don't get down the road... mill road is just one of many closed roads... this is county road 28... jackson county e-m-a posted on their facebook page... a list of 8 total roads throughout the county that have standing water on them... fema says it only takes a foot of water to float many cars. and you can't tell - especiall at night - whether the road might be washed out! thankfully, there have not been any rescues made for people stranded in flood waters though... overall... the e-m-a tells me the storm is not as bad as they anticipated... nats: which is one reason why corbin risks crossing the flooded mill road... garrett corbin/lives in jackson county "this area floods pretty often when we get a good bit of rain." the jackson county emergency management agency is going to be keeping a close eye on roads in the county... and will reassess things tomorrow... in the jackson county emergency management agency is going to be keeping a close eye on roads in the county... and will reassess things tomorrow... in the mean time... drivers have to navigate around