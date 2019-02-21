Speech to Text for Rain wreaks havoc on the Tennessee Valley

districts. this rain has touched all parts of the tennessee valley -- taking down trees, causing house fires, and flooding many roads. here's a look at some of what our waay 31 reporters brought you - after more than a month's worth of rain in two days wreaked havoc on the streets, neighborhoods and farmland of north alabama... to avert a major disaster - the t- v-a opened the floodgates sending 1.7 million gallons per second of tennessee river water gushing through wilson dam. downstream - all that water raising river levels three feet above flood stage inundating macfarland park. tributaries catching the runoff also overflowing their banks. the flint river flooding areas around hampton cove. standing water in parking lots - streets closed - fire responders warning drivers... "don't try to drive through any water." despite the warnings, rescuers so far we know of one fatality that could be weather- related.. a man was killed early this morning in dekalb county when his small truck crashed into a tree that had fallen