Speech to Text for Westminster Christian moving on

westminster and lauderdale county have been fun to watch all season. the two north alabama teams meet for the fourth time in the 3a northwestern final...not many get the golden ticket to state...who is the lucky winner today.... wildcats' jayden landrom knocks it down takes it back to wildcat territory and finishes with 2, he had 14 points today auston leslie had 12 points for the wildcats, lauderdale county coach said their plan was to contain leslie to as few points as possible the tigers, connor smith making threes look easy... not their day tho,.. wesminster christian wins the region and advances to final four. coach ronnie stapler proud of his team, so proud, he says in his four plus decades of coaching, getting this team to state means the most i can see the light at the end of the tunnel, to get this bunch to the final more is my proudest moment, because of the type of people they are phenomal guys on both teams, heres a look at the all tournament team for 3a... joshua childers, javonnie shanes, wyatt newton, and westminster's jayden landrom... auston leslie got the tournament mvp!! wildcats play bullock county tuesday at 10:30