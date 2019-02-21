Speech to Text for Overflowing Flint River floods nearby fields

even though we're seeing a break in the rain -run-off is still causing water levels in rivers to continue to rise... our team coverage turns to waay 31's sarah singleterry ... she's live in madison county near the flint river where water's already flooding nearby fields ... ab lib conditions, water levels, etc. i met several people here at cove park who stopped to take in the sights of this flooding ... norm root "i love coming out here when it rains like this." norm root lives in the hampton cove area and has his own name for the standing wa nr "we call it lake cornfield." "there's a beautiful cornfield out there, and they cut it down. when the rain comes really heavy as you can see it turns into a lake." chris anderson pulled over into cove park too ... just to show his son the massive river overflow ... chris anderson "it's something you don't see everyday, so i had to let him see it. it's something neat as long as nobody gets themselves in trouble out here." the flint river crested earlier this afternoon and is slowly receeding ... but it will still be over flood stage through saturday afternoon ... at that level ... floodwaters could reach a house trailer off of brownsboro road ... and the water will likely cover brownsboro road ... ca "if we keep getting rain like they said it probably will go over the road eventually." nr "i'm pretty sure this road is going to close."