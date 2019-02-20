Speech to Text for Limestone County Roads Closed Due to Flooding

about whether it was weather related... tonight several roads in limestone county are closed because they're under water. waay 31's casey albritton is on clem road where flooding has made it difficult for drivers to get to their destinations. casey? i'm standing in water that is running over clem road...you can see just how deep it is. the water is roughly up to my and you can see how fast the water is moving. it looks like the water overflowed in that farm land, causing it to spill onto the road. i've been out here for several hours and have seen people drive across ... they've just barely made it. emergency management tells me that's the worst decision you can make ... just don't even try it! it could be much deeper than it looks. they also suggest that you drive very slowly on the wet roads. reporting live in limestone county, casey albritton waay 31 news.