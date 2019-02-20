Speech to Text for Leighton Without Water Due to Flooding

bottom of your screen! flooding isn't the only problem in the shoals, right now the entire town of leighton is without water. waay 31's breken terry joins us live to show the flooding situation for one family and when water will be back on in leighton, breken? i am here on cassie davis street where floodwaters have made it difficult for one family to even get home. the county road department came out to see what could be done to fix this situation. these storms brought a lot of water but also a lot of lightning. around 7:30 this morning the town of leighton's main water pipe took a direct hit from a lightning strike and caused the pipe to burst on first street. it took crews a better part of the day to replace six feet of water piping. crews tell me some leighton residents should have a little water in the next three hours. utility crews tell me it's going to take at least 36 hours for the entire town of leighton to have water restored back to normal because their tanks have to fill up. live in colbert co bt waay31.