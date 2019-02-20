Speech to Text for Rising Water Levels

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

devices will be released later this year. let's now check back in on conditions near the marshall- jackson county line in woodville... that's where we find waay31s sierra phillips -- as rain is pooling on jim tom hodges road. sierra, show us what's happening right now? since we last spoke the water on this road has moved from x to y and its at x level on my boots. and this is not the only problem spot here. i want you to take a look at some of the rising water over in grant and here in woodville. this video was taken as i rode along with emergency management as they assessed damage from the rain as well as warned people in the area. some of the areas are typically fields with little to no water in them. one gas station owner told me he's seen awful flooding before and to him its really no big deal. right now emergency management has butler mill road blocked because of the rising waters. its just not safe to drive. i'm going to continue making calls and see if they close any other roads. i'll update you as soon as i learn anything. reporting live in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news