Speech to Text for Roads Closed Due to Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's reporters have been braving the rainy conditions all day long... ...waay 31's scottie kay now joins us live from lawrence county where she's been monitoring the flooding out there all day. scottie? since we last spoke, the water here on county road 150 is slowly making its way closer to some homes. this is some of the worst flooding i've ever seen and i don't think i'm the only one. i've watched as several drivers have gotten out of their cars to take pictures of this water, before getting back in and having to turn around. they're seeing what i'm seeingwhich looks like one giant pond. it's actually really hard to tell where the road ends and the grass begins. i spoke with some neighbors out here who say, when it rains like this, some folks can't even stay in their own homes. windell guyse, lives nearby "they leave home and go stay with some of their relatives when it gets up so much. they just get out, because if they don't, they can't get out." jay pace, lives nearby "i just go to my dad's or cousin's house. taking my lawnmower, tractor, and stuff to higher ground." law enforcement officials are advising everyone to do exactly what i've been seeing drivers do all day, which is turn around so you don't drown. reporting live in lawrence county, sk, waay 31 news let's now check back in on conditions near the marshall-