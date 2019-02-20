Speech to Text for Eastern Bypass Along Flint River Flooded

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at highway 431 in the hampton cove area ... this video was taken south of sutton road, just after 2 this afternoon. commissioner craig hill said it's quite possible highway 431 will be the only way in and out of hampton cove by the weekend. waay-31s alexis scott is live near the flint river, which is expected to reach flood stage in about an hour and a half. alexis, tell us what you've seen. the water is slowly but surely rising to my feet here. emergency management agencies told me -- this water could be covering the entire road in just an hour. this afternoon i drove the eastern bypass along the flint river. the one lane bridge on little cove road is about to be submerged. the nearby greenway area has been closed due to some parts already being under water. while i was driving through-- you could see many cars were hesitant about crossing the bridge. there is even some standing water already in the parking lot near the baseball park. the water here could be up to my ankles soon -- but for now everything is calm. emergency agencies told me they're still stressing to people to not drive through any amount of standing water on the ground. they said you may not know how deep it actually is -- and you could drown. live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news