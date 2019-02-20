Speech to Text for Emergency Management Crews Prepare Residents

now to marshall county ... where emergency management spent the day knocking on doors to make sure people know what's in store, and have a plan to get out. waay31s sierra phillips is in woodville, near the marshall- jackson county line. she has a look at conditions there. sierra? im on jim tom hodges road just outside of grant nearing woodville-- now this water over the road goes up to over my feet in my rain boots. im going to step out of the way so you can see what im talking about. just in the last 30 minutes the water has inched more and more over this road. i tagged along with emergency management officials as they went door to door in grant near some major overflow of the paint rock.... you're looking at that on your screen right now. anyone who has driven this area will know the water normally is no where near that high. officials told me tonight's goal is to remain proactive and focus on prevention. harwell- "its basically to protect the public and mitigate any issues before they happen" depending on how the rain goes over night officials may be stopping by homes again tomorrow. reporting live in woodville, sierra phillips,