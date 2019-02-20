Speech to Text for High School Basketball Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

madison academy beat pleasant grove 56-42. next up we had east limestone and wenonah cortez mobley finishes with two. it was a 3 point game at half but wenonah scored 27 points in the third to put east limestone away a team who secured a seat at the final four table is westminster christian academy. the best lauderdale county 53-39 let's check in with lauren cavasinni who has 7a action from jacksonville state. lynden, huntsville high hasn't made it this far in the tournament since the 80s. today they faced a very good hoover basketball team. can they add regional final to the history book today? -jumping into the fourth quarter, john cole norris from the arc, the shots up and it's good. -huntsville on fire from the three point line hitting four out of nine. the panthers with a 40 percent three point average against hoover. the bucs only shot 26 percent from there. -what hurt the panthers the most was fouling. they had 24 personal fouls, many of those fouling bucs ahsman ellington who was nearly perfect from the free throw line hitting 14 of 17 shots. -ultimately huntsville came up just 10 points shy of hoover - final score 62-52. this season was completely new for this basketball prorgam with a new head coach christian schweers, but after the game a few seniors say coach made this one unforgettable year. nathan moore: "it's obviously tough to kind of go out like this, but looking back on it i don't think anybody on the team has any regrets." john cole norris: "it's incredible. we've been through three years before this of coaching changes. he just came in abd just told us we had to work hard we listened and followed. it's crazy what some hard work and dedication can do for a team." ll: huntsville should be so proud of their season because they went from haven't being in this spot in 30 years to making it to the elite eight and not many teams can do that in the first year under a new head coach. plus this year has changed how people view the panthers basketball team. reporting from jacksonville state university, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.