Speech to Text for Lightning Strike Sparks House Fires

the lightning has been no match for home owners across north alabama today.... we've seen multiple house fires, including this one in north huntsville. sadly, a dog inside died ... but the owners weren't home. in limestone county, the lightning packed a one- two punch. waay 31's casey albritton is live to show us the damage it caused, to two homes. i'm here in in lancelot circle where the roofs of these two houses have damage ... and holes big enough for someone to fit through. officials believe there was one initial strike that split into two. no one was injured and there was no fire. one first responder says when his crew heard about the two houses being hit, they were shocked. kasey brown/ limestone fire and rescue "they were pretty surprised, again, it was something you don't see everyday with two houses affected by the same bolt of lightening." the homeowners did not want to go on camera but they say they are still shaken up. reporting live in limestone county, casey albritton waay 31 news.