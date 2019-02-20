Speech to Text for Roads Closed Due to Flooding

will be trying to do. in lawrence county - water moved over county roads fast leading to several being shut down. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from one of the biggest problem roads. scottie? i'm here on county road 150, and as you can see behind me the road looks more like a pond than a road. crews have actually put up road blocks to keep people from driving through this part of the road. i'm going to take a step behind my camera now so you can get a closer look at what i'm seeing and just how deep this water really is. but this isn't the only part of county road 150 that's seeing water. there are several spots where drivers could easily hydroplane. i spoke with a few neighbors here on county road 150 and they say when they hear this amount of rain is coming, they have to prepare. it's inconvenient. it makes you wonder, 'am i going to get out?' after it rains three or four days, you wonder, 'how am i going to get out? butted with when they said five to seven inches of rain, i did take off work. three years ago, it did get up in my carport and was about ankle-deep. if you were planning on traveling this way tonight, i suggest finding an alternate route, as water continues to cover the road in multiple places. reporting live in lawrence county, sk waay 31 news