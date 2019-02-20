Speech to Text for Flooding issues in Madison County

we've seen several people try to make it through flood waters today. this one turned dangerous in ardmore - where a woman had to be rescued at the bridge on main street. a viewer sent us pictures showing the water up to the roof! waay 31's sydney martin is in hazel green tonight where more roads are flooded. sydney, show us what's happening right now. dan, najahe- floyd harbin road behind me has been shut down for hours as water has filled this road -- and made it unpassable. earlier today i was in ardmore about 30 minutes from here...where a car had to be towed out after a driver didn't turn around... this all happened around 2 o'clock this afternoon. the car was towed away from underneath the bridge after being submerged. the ardmore police department told me one its officers had to dive into the water to get to the woman who was driving the car to save her. police told me she wasn't injured. and the flooded road was able to drain itself and the car was towed away. tonight--authorities throughout the area told me they want to remind drivers to turn around and not drown. live in madison count sm waay 31 news.