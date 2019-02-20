Speech to Text for Family's Driveway Flooded

to culbert county now...where the town of leighton is battling flood waters. several schools sent children home early today. waay 31's breken terry is live near the town, where a foot of water is blocking one family in their home. breken? i am here on cassie davis street and i am actually standing in the fuqua family's driveway but you can't see it because there is at least a foot of water over this area. their mail box you see here is just about underwater. the county road department came out and parked their drive way with these polls but the fuqua family tells me they are braving this flooding just get to and from their house, which is becoming a desperate situation. my dad is amputee my mom has seizures we have no way of paramedics getting in mail carriers getting in. you take a risk going out getting groceries or whatever. the county road department was trying to figure out a way to pump the water out of this area. we are waiting on a call from them to see what else they