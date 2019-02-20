Speech to Text for Roads flooded from heavy rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 news tonight some roads in limestone county are showing improvement ... after the short break in the rain. waay 31's casey albritton is on clem road, which was submerged earlier today. casey, show us what you're seeing now. this area behind me was covered in water only hours ago. the water was coming from this farmland that overflowed earlier , causing the water to spill out onto the road. it went all the way to that pole behind me. take a look at this video. this is how deep the water was earlier today. you can see how quickly it was moving over the road. several people tried to drive through this area and they just barely made it. emergency management says you may think the water is shallow enough, but most of the time it's a lot deeper than it seems.... they are warning people not to even try to drive through roads covered with water. reporting live in limestone county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.