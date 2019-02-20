Speech to Text for Major flooding closes roads

news some of the worst flooding we've seen is in lawrence county. waay 31's scottie kay has been out there all day ... where county road 150 is under water. scottie, show us what you're seeing right now. as you can see, the road is still very much under water out here on county road 150. and it doesn't look like it's going to dry up enough for anyone to drive through any time soon. inch by inch the water is moving closer to some homes out here, which has some folks worried. others have already packed up and left for higher ground. i spoke with one man who lives right next to the worst known flooding spot here on county road 150. he tells me he's gotten used to the water when we have heavy rains like this, but he says this round may be one of the worst he's ever seen. "it floods, on average, probably twice, sometimes three times a year. it's just a part of life, but i've never seen it go up this quick." i've made some calls and found about a half dozen other county roads that are experiencing some flooding as well ... 150 is by far the worst. i have all the others listed at waaytv dot com ... and i'll continue to monitor the problems and update you as i learn more. reporting live in lawrence county,