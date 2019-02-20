Speech to Text for People Rescued After Driving into Flooding

the advice for dealing with flooded streets is always - "turn around, don't drown." and these pictures shows you exactly why! a dramatic rescue in hazel green! crews had shut down a portion of billy d harbin road near walker lane because of flooding. but a woman decided to drive around the baricades and almost lost her life! waay 31's sydney martin is live just down the road on floyd harbin lane ... where we've just learned crews are shutting down that road. sydney? dan, najahe-- you can this road is completely underwater for as far as you can see..and it gets deeper the farther the road goes. in the past 10 minutes since i've arrived the water's continued to creep towards my s-u-v and i've even had to move it. a woman actually had to be rescued from her car earlier today-- after she drove past this barricade. take a look at this video of the woman's car shortly after that water rescue. you can see the water has now receded-but she was forced to even leave her car door open to get away safely. a driveway right off the road has also been flooded- and looks more like a lake. it's hard to even tell if there is a home back behind it. the madison county sheriff's office told us hazel green volunteer fire department notified them of water on the road this morning and that's when barricades were put up . the sheriff's office told me it's reminding all drivers to not attempt to drive around them because they are up for a reason. this road is right off u-s highway 2-31 in hazel green..but the water is still a good distance from the highway... however ditches and drains are getting so filled up the water has no where to go. live in madison county sm waay 13 news