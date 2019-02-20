Speech to Text for TVA adjusting spill plan every six hours

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the storm system pounding us right now is widespread ... stretching across much of the tennessee valley. it's causing the tennessee valley authority to make changes to strategy, every few hours. waay31's breken terry is at mcfarland park in florence ... which is being heavily impacted by that strategy. breken? tva officials tell me they are now spilling about 1.7 million gallons per second through wilson dam which is causing mcfarland park to flood. the park is built to withstand this type of flooding but tva tells me they are having to change their plan every six hours to keep up with mother nature. tva now tells me they are holding water in pickwick lake and working closely with the army corps of engineers because the ohio river is already 10 ft above flood stage and all the water were getting here is being released through tva's dam system into the ohio-- this has caused some complications as tva river forecasters work to prevent flooding in the tennessee valley without making it harder on the army corps of engineers to contain flooding on the ohio river. < usually it's already across mcfarland park and everything is flooded and all the roads and this is usually flooded too. > tva beleieves the river will crest at 3 feet sometime this weekend. for not mcfarland park will remain closed. officials are asking people to stay off of the river because of dangerous conditions.