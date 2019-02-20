Speech to Text for Flint River Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the flint river in brownsboro is expected to crest at 22-feet at any minute ... it's already several feet above flood stage. waay-31s alexis scott is live off the eastern bypass to tell us what you can expect in the next few hours. within the last hour -- i have seen a significant increase in the amount of drivers coming by the bridge. earlier -- with all the rain ---many cars were hesitating to go by. right behind me you can see the rushing amount of water still going though the river. here's what you can expect at 22-feet ... yards on the right bank will be flooded. homes on the right bank will not be flooded at this stage ... but the national weather service says at least two homes on the left bank are in danger. and brownsboro road just north of the river will likely be closed. emergency agencies have been going by this saying: turn around dont drown. they told me they're main priority is to keep everyone safe. if you see water on the roads -- and it looks to be dangerous -- huntsville police say to cal them to report it and they will barricade the area. live in madison county, alexis scott waay-31 news