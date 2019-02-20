Speech to Text for Shutdowns After Car Crashes Into Building

whitesburg drive in huntsville is shutdown-- after a car crash brings down several power lines in huntsville this morning. it happened at bob wallace and whitesburg drive. police say a van hit a jeep before hitting a power pole-- and then hit a second car before running into a building. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the scene now where crews are working to get those lines out of the road. rodneya? abbygale ard "we heard a big boom." abbygale ard was working at krystal when that boom caught her attention. she told me when they hear a sound like that-- they usually see a small fender bender -- but ard said this time that wasn't the case. ard "we saw the telephone pole down. we saw the tire in the road and then we looked across the street from us and there was a car right there and smoke. all you seen was just smoke piling out." and in that instant-- ard knew there was only one thing to do. so she and her co-workers ran across the street to help pull out a woman trapped in a vehicle. ard "by the time we got her out she was in pain. she was crying. you could tell she was upset. she was scared." huntsville police told me a woman and man in the van-- were taken to huntsville hospital with minor injuries. police believe the man may have had a medical emergency causing the crash. and ard says-- she's proud of how the community came together to help. ard "you could see a lot of love from the community just at that point in time. i've never seen that many people stop. like you had people pull in every direction to stop and go help." huntsville police told me they're not aware of anyone losing power because of the crash -- but people and businesses in the area may have power cut later as a new light pole is installed. live