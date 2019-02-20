Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin fastcast with waay 31's steven dilsizian. happening today - lawrence county schools -- morgan county schools -- and cullman county schools will all open 2 hours later than usual due to the weather conditions. lincoln county schools in tennessee are closed today. in addition to those obstructions, huntsville police are warning about other traffic hazards. they say multiple trees are causing a partial blockage near the corner of green mountain and autumn chase. there's complete blockage at 1606 wellman avenue. an important reminder for parents in limestone county..... bus drivers will not drive on roads that are covered by water. if the driver cannot see the road, they will not drive on it. students who are affected by these roads need to meet the bus. a residence hall on alabama a&m's campus is back open this morning after a fire. that fire started at the "foster complex" just before midnight monday. it activated the fire sprinklers and left standing water throughout the building. students displaced were told they could soon move back in. an alabama woman who fled america to become an isis bride....now wants to come back home. hoda muthana said she felt obligated to go to syria once the so-called "caliphate" had been announced by the terror group. once she joined isis, she tweeted out messages of hate and spread isis propaganda online, calling for attacks on americans. this morning, construction is underway on the second installation of the border wall project along the u.s. mexico border. u.s. customs and border protection's project consist of replacing existing barriers with new 30 foot steel posts along a 14-mile stretch near san diego. happening today, lauderdale county is looking to create better connected communities through a broadband expansion program. the meeting will be held at 2 in the afternoon at the lauderdale county board of education annex training room. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate? for the latest on watches and warnings and their updated expiration times, visit waaytv.com or download the waay 31 storm tracker weather app for your smart phones and tablets. heavy rain has been falling all day long. the rain may slacken, though occasional heavier bursts of rain are possible. a brief break is even possible, but overall the rain is likely to fall through