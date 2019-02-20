Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Nine Executed for 2015 Prosecutor Assassination

Nine Executed for 2015 Prosecutor Assassination

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 7:42 AM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for Nine Executed for 2015 Prosecutor Assassination

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past hour --egyptian security officials --9 suspected muslim brotherhood --executed --2015 assassination of country's top prosecutor --bombing killed hisham barakat --2 years after military removed president mohamed morsi
Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events