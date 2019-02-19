Speech to Text for Hartselle loses in heartbreaker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hartselle and carver leaving every ounce of grit on the court for a shot at the final four... gym this wild, must be a championship game, tournament mvp randrea wright making it rain threes for the rams helping with carver's come back in the fourth. tied at 41 late, moriah taylor finds away to keep the tigers alive. now 43-41 seconds to go... mason marchbanks doesn't need a bank to get these points and we're heading to overtime tied at 43.. these teams won't quit, kobi warner making big plays down low, the rams back out front moriah thinking its over, but its not the tigers down by 1... last play of the game, taylor will hand sophomore lilliana cartee the game winning shot, not there. final 50-49... the tigers season falls short of a final four trip, the senior, taylor, very emotional after the loss, she says this group of girls will always mean something to her. we've always had each others' backs, the bond that we had together i'm going to miss that a lot. taylor had 20 points today, she made the all tournamnet team. its just flat out tough to lose by a poing in over time... in a very emotional post game press conference, coach gary orr talked about what taylor has mean to the hartselle team "well she's planted her legacy on this hartselle team, she's had a great career, she's touched a lot of young kids' hearts, she's worked with several of them the last couple of years, so we will just build off that, great players come thru and they move on." taylor's basketball career isn't over, she'll be playing for georgia