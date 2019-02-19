Speech to Text for Marshall County drivers more cautious during heavy rain, road closures

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conditions. we continue our team coverage tonight with waay 31's sarah singleterry ... she's live in albertville in marshall county - where 3 roads have been blocked off due to the rain. she spent the night talking to people who are navigating road closures and heavy rain ... sarah? i'm about half a mile away from the intersection of white oak road and highway 75 ... the road is closed ... the rain is coming down ... and that's why i'm here ... if you don't have to be out on the roads tonight you'll definitely want to stay in and stay safe ... christian haynes "it's gonna suck being out in the rain this week." christian haynes is a fedex driver ... which means he has no choice but to get out and drive in this rain ... ch "you get a big gust of wind, you can kind of feel it hit the side and everything. it's pretty gnarly feeling that." roman rasberry told me in this weather ... he's just trying to make it from point a to point b in one piece ... roman rasberry "it's hard. it's hard. i mean pretty much it's throwing you off the road and everything." both are concentrated on driving safely ... ch "we're taught at fedex just to be safe above everything else, so just got to watch out for hydroplaning." rr "pretty much just being careful and driving safe." right now three roads are closed in marshall county ... butler mill road before and after the bridge between madison and marshall counties ... white oak road from highway 75 to needmore road ... and rabbit town road from turnpike road to highway 205 ... ch "you're expecting it to get worse later, you don't really think it's going to lighten up." looking ahead ... tomorrow the marshall county emergency management agency will visit homes that rely on one road to get in and out ... these are roads that may flood ... so the director wants to make sure everyone has time to plan and stay safe ... live in marshall county sarah singleterry waay 31 news