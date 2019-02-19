Speech to Text for Indian Creek overflows and causes flooding in Madison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we now turn our attention to the flooding in the north alabama... waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison... along indian creek... where it is overflowing... causing flooding... right now... one family who lives in the area tells me they aren't surprised this park flooded... the flood warning for parts of southwest madison county... including areas close to indian creek will be in effect until one thirty tomorrow morning... right now... despite the flooding here... madison public works tells me they are not seeing major problems with flooding throughout the city... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news...