Speech to Text for First Responders Warn Off Rivers

a word to the wise: rising rivers mean fast currents! this afternoon first responders urge you to stay off the tennessee river. not only for your safety, but for theirs! waay31's breken terry joins us live in the shoals to show us the dangers in the water, breken? patel- they are releasing a lot of cubic feets of water. tva is releasing 1.6 million gallons per second through wilson dam, which means the currents are fast and riddled with debris under the surface. patel- they should stay away from the water i would suggest that. colbert county emergency management director mike melton is begging people to stay off the river because of dangerous conditions. melton- there could be a tree floating just maybe a foot under the surface of the water that could maybe turn a boat over or knock the prop off the boat so there are several different things you could look at just trying to respond. melton tells us if they get a call about anglers in danger, of course they will respond. but then that's putting rescue teams in danger too. melton- with the currents as flowing as big as they are how are we going to be able to catch up to you safely and get you out? first responders tell us until the river currents go down people should avoid the river for at least the next week if not longer. live in colbert co bt waay31.