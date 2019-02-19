Speech to Text for New Generators for the Madison County Sheriff's Office

not longer! the madison county sheriff's office now has back-up generators for each one of its buildings. two new generators were just installed...and will keep the agency's doors open if a power outage occurs. waay 31's sydney martin learned how the upgrade will help deputies serve you better and how it could come in handy with this week's potential for flooding. dan, najahe-- adlib rain conditions and thunder and lightening. the sheriff's office told me in past few years when bad weather like this happens, it's forced them to close to the public. lt. donny shaw, madison county sheriff's office, "we will never have to hang a sign again in the office window that we are closed due to a power outage." these two new generators might be put to use this week. the madison county sheriff's office told us this 30 thousand dollar investment--will allow the sheriff's office to provide services rain or shine. prior to the purchase--the department was forced to set up a mobile command unit if they lost power--and send non-essential personnel home. but shaw told us now, everyone will be able to come to work. lt. donny shaw, madison county sheriff's office, "we're in a week of bad weather. with severe weather possible. if the power goes off due to that we are going to be able to continue our operations in here." the department told us the generators will also keep all of their computer programs up and running--so that they don't have the sheriff's office told me they tested the new generators yesterday--and they're ready to provide power if and when it's needed.