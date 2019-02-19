Speech to Text for Areas Already Seeing Minor Flooding

homes for a similar level of water! now to jackson county ... where some areas are already starting to see some minor flooding. waay-31s alexis scott is live in scottsboro to tell us what emergency agencies are doing to prepare people for the worst. jackson county emergency management told me right now -- they're monitoring the storm. they say no one should ignore the fact that this could be a very dangerous storm. elix jackson, jackson county ema director "it's not like a snow event or even bad weather as far as tornadoes are concerned." jackson county emergency management is preparing early. roads around scottsboro are already seeing minor flooding, and the heaviest rain hasn't arrived. felix jackson says you need to know when it's time to move to higher ground. felix jackson, jackson county ema director "we know it's coming but people don't seem to take it as seriously as any other weather event." one woman told me she fears for peoples' safety -- and pleads for drivers to not go through standing water on the street. christina wilks, works in scottsboro "be cautious. it's dangerous...so just be safe, don't try to travel through it. in 2015, highlands medical center experienced so many problems, they almost had to sandbag the emergency room. the facility is a top priority for the county, but administrators tell me they've since installed a new pipe and drain system, which should keep the same problems from happening. but commissioner tim guffy says this system, could be worse. tim guffy, jackson county commissioner "i don't think we have seen this much water fall in the last 50 years much less since 2015." the emergency management agency did tell me they have about one thousand sand bags ready to go -- if needed -- to block some water from overflowing. but tim guffey told me that if you live in a low land area -- you should be thinking of ways to evacuate if the storm gets worse. live in scotssboro, alexis scott waay-31 news.