Flooding could impact Cecil Ashburn alternate routes

he's been evacuated 4 times before! new at 6...you're looking at images of hobbs island road in madison county back in 2003 when the area flooded. you can see water is completely covering the road. tonight one madison county commissioner told us he's concerned flooding could shut down the cecil ashburn alternate route. that's not the only alternate route that could be impacted-- rock cut road at u-s highway 72 east also has experienced flooding in the past.... which could put even more traffic on governor's drive in the coming days. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville this afternoon along governor's drive after talking to people who work in the area. dan, najahe-- governor's drive is adlib traffic.... more traffic has been on this road since cecil ashburn closed more than a month ago...and if and when the alternate routes flood, commissioner craig hill told me you won't have any other option if you're on the other side of the mountain. craig hill, madison county commissioner "at this time we want to communicate to the residents of hampton cove big cove area they are probably going to have to use 431 monte sano over the next few days.' commissioner craig hill told me even more traffic on governors drive will most likely cause frustration over the next few days..but it's the safest route. these pictures of hobbs island road when it flooded in 2003 is what people who use the alternate route could see in the next few days...and one woman who drives the road told me that would be hard to believe. trish sanchez, travels road daily "i've never seen anything like that. i'm not a native to here..but everyone talks about it." commissioner hill told me hobbs island road normally floods in three areas--- but any flooding will cause the entire road to be shut down. hill "we can't control the weather an we just have to do our best. it effects us like it effects other motorists." and hill told us he expects barricades to be put up. hill "it will be underwater. we will put up barricades to block the roads. and we ask people not to use the roads when our signs are out." sanchez told us with all the rain--she hopes drivers who use the alternate route will slow down while it's still open. sanchez "there's definitely an increase in traffic. they need to mind the speed. cause i mean it's 45 mostly down the road. and people are definitely traveling much faster than that." commissioner hill told us if and when all drivers are forced to use governors drive to get to huntsville from the hampton cove area--he's asking for everyone to have patience--becaus e the alternate routes will hopefully be able to open in a few days. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. earlier today -- a madison county commissioner sent us a list of roads that are listed as "areas of concern." they all flooded during the 2003 flood... in madison county -- there were 46 roads total! among them -- 4 were so bad that the houses along the streets needed to be evacuated. there was 1 in huntsville, 1 in madison county,