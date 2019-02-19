Speech to Text for TVA preparing for heavy rain all week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at this video... the tennessee valley authority is spilling millions of gallons of water a second from wilson and wheeler dams in the shoals... the authority is working overtime to prevent flooding! waay 31's breken terry joins us live to show us how this is impacting t-v-a's 49-dams, and what's being done to keep communities safe. breken? i am over looking the o'neal bridge leading into florence and the tennessee river. i am going to step behind the camera now to show everyone at home a live view of wilson dam with just about every spill way open, you can literally hear the river roaring. tva tells me it's spilling 1.6 million gallons of water through this dam and others to prevent flooding. patel- it is rising. vinnie patel tells us he travels for work and his route includes driving near wilson and wheeler dams. patel- it is flowing so bad. actually i was passing through yesterday from wheeler dam and all gates are open. i was passing through wilson dam all gates were open. tva officials tell us they are spilling millions of gallons of water per second through all north alabama dams in an effort to curb flooding. everett- for a flood event or rain event of this magnitude were going to be doing things across the entire system. james everett, a tva river forecaster, tells us they are storing water in 10 of their northeastern tributary dams, while spilling mass amounts of water through north alabama dams to stop the potential for river flooding. everett- were storing as much water as we can and reducing levels to hold them as low as we can during this coming week. tva officials tell me they cannont store this water forever up north. after this rain event they will have to slowly release the water being stored, so you can expect wilson dam to look like this with all of it's gates open for at least the next week and a half. live in the shoals bt waay31.