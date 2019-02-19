Speech to Text for Morgan County Flooding Worsens Over Decades

this afternoon - some morgan county homeowners are hoping for some relief ... after repairs were made to their street that floods all the time. waay 31's scottie kay is live on targum road to show us the situation there. scottie? folks who live in morgan county are seeing a lot of standing water on the roads today, and many are choosing to turn around rather than drive through it. i spoke with one woman who's dealt with flooding like this for years, but she's hoping things are about to change. martha myers, lives in morgan county "it's really been a bad, bad situation. it's been a thorn in my flesh for ages." martha myers has lived at the intersection of williams lane and old somerville road for more than fifty years. she says she's dealt with flooding the entire time, but it's progressively gotten worse. martha myers, lives in morgan county "it floods up to my mailbox. it washes debris everywhere up here, and i'm constantly down there, picking up trash and picking up things out of the yard." as an eighty-two year old woman, myers says she doesn't think that's her job. so she's called the city of decatur several times over the years to do something about the flooding. martha myers, lives in morgan county "it looks like a pond. and it's ruined my yard. it's really an eyesore. you can't even tell where the road is." and drivers i spoke with agree. no super "my fianc will not allow his daughter to drive her jeep on this road when she goes to school." myers says the city has sent crews out before to clean out the culverts. martha myers, lives in morgan county "it's just like putting a band aid on a surgery." but it wasn't until last week that she said they finally put in a new culvert. martha myers, lives in morgan county "i hope that fixes the situation. i'm hopeful, because this is the last straw. i don't know what else to do." i'll be staying in touch with martha myers to see if the new culvert does its job and keeps water off the roadway, but until then, if you see any standing water over the roads, law enforcement officials say it's best to avoid driving through it. reporting live in morgan county, scottie kay, waay