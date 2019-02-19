Speech to Text for People Concerned About Flooded Roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now the water is already inching toward homes in danville, in morgan county. it conjures up painful memories for one homeowner ... but he says he has a solution. waay 31's scottie kay is on targum road to show us what they're dealing with. scottie? ames dobbs, lives on targum road "this water gets up to three and four feet deep down there. it will take you off your feet, i've been in it." james dobbs has lived on targum road for about twenty years and says the flooding keeps getting worse. james dobbs, lives on targum road "my sister hydroplaned in water like that and died. water like that is a death trap." and in more ways than one. james dobbs, lives on targum road "i've had two heart attacks and a stroke since 2010 and i'm eligible to have another one at any time. if i do, and it's raining, i reached out to the county commissioner for the district and he says the only solution would be to elevate about a mile and a half of this road and add two bridges, which would cost about three million dollars. and he says studies have shown that it could potentially flood private property. reporting live in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news the city of decatur sent crews to clean out culverts near the intersection of williams lane and old somerville road.. we spoke with a woman who's lived there for more than 50 years -- and said the flooding and debris issue has gotten progressively worse! the new culverts are expected to help with flooding as long as they stay clear... law enforcement said to inform them if you come across flooded roads that aren't