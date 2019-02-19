Clear
Structure Fire in Ardmore

A possibly lightning related structure fire is burning in Ardmore right now. A crew is on the way to gather more information.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Caylah Coffeen

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom.. right now -- a structure fire in burning in ardmore... and we're asking if it's weather related.. the fire is located on amy's circle. ardmore and oak grove fire departments are there. right now we have a crew on the way to that scene. we'll keep you updated with the latest information as soon as
