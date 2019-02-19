Speech to Text for EMA Flooding Safety Tips

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

effect through 9 pm friday for all of in the last hour, we learned anyone who experienced flooding in 2015, should expect a worse situation this week. waay 31's casey albritton is live at the madison county emergency management agency. she has new information about how the county is preparing to keep you safe. casey? i learned within the last hour that huntsville and the surrounding area will most likely be under a flood warning until friday at 6pm. - the national weather service says it is possible to see flooding similar to the severe flooding in 2003. - the director for the agency, says if you live in an area that floods easily, you can help prevent flooding by removing any leaves or debris. -homeowners are also taking these precautions to prepare for the rain. "we can get up to 6 inches of water in our backyard that floods." rita burkholder is a glass- blower....and makes glass designs in the studio in her backyard...and she says whenever it rains, flooding makes her job difficult. "i can't walk through the backyard to the shed, i'm going to have to wait a couple of days to do any kind of yard anything, or go out to my studio...it's just kind of a nuisance really." with rain in the forecast this week, huntsville public works says it's sending out crews to "hot spots" - or places that tend to flood...and removing any debris or leaves out of those areas. ...something rita says she does herself. "normally i try to remove the debris from the trench and try to keep things away from the house as much as i can." she even dug a trench through her yard to filter out the water...but the damage is visible. "we can see cracks forming in the ceiling and the walls where the foundation has sunk...some and it's kind of pulling away from the rest of the house." she says she has spent more than $5,000 on repairs for her home... and has learned to live with the hassle. "then i have to fish out my rainboots and muck through the muck and it's just an annoyance." the emergency management agency also suggests that you have a safety plan in place just in case there is any severe flooding -- reporting live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news. this afternoon - some morgan county homeowners are hoping for some relief ... after repairs were made to