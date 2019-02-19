Speech to Text for Receiving Stolen Property

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details - the son of marshall county sheriff phil sims is in jail, charged with receiving stolen property the snead police department had multiple warrants for jordan sims in marshall county after he was accused of having multiple stolen items including a camera, ipad, and other items. sims is being held on no bond for probation violation. sims is also being held in the blount county jail instead of marshall county for safety concerns due to his father's role as a sheriff.