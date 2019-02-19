Speech to Text for Town Madison New Partnership

the public. happening today -- breland companies just announced a partnership with wow! to provide internet services at town madison. this partnership comes with bragging rights making town madison the first completely fiber-connected gig-plus community in north alabama the 300-million dollar mixed use development is expected to bring new hotels, businesses, and luxury apartments to over 560 acres of land along i- 56 these are just some of the reasons breland companies owner -- louis breland -- says wow! was the right choice. "oh it's essential. it's a given in this day and time. you have to have a great internet provider. it's just as simple as that. second just well won't work in this community. you have to be number one." breland companies said they met with other providers but felt wow!'s service offerings was the best fit for the