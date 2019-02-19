Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Town Madison New Partnership

Town Madison New Partnership

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 11:52 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 11:52 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Town Madison New Partnership

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the public. happening today -- breland companies just announced a partnership with wow! to provide internet services at town madison. this partnership comes with bragging rights making town madison the first completely fiber-connected gig-plus community in north alabama the 300-million dollar mixed use development is expected to bring new hotels, businesses, and luxury apartments to over 560 acres of land along i- 56 these are just some of the reasons breland companies owner -- louis breland -- says wow! was the right choice. "oh it's essential. it's a given in this day and time. you have to have a great internet provider. it's just as simple as that. second just well won't work in this community. you have to be number one." breland companies said they met with other providers but felt wow!'s service offerings was the best fit for the
Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events