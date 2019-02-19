Clear
Teacher Facing Rape Charges

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

this morning by birmingham police. also new at midday -- an alabama high school teacher who is accused of raping a 15 year old is seeking a lower bond the randolph county teacher, david burkalter, was placed on leave last week after he was arrested on eight felony charges involving rape. his bond was set at $1.5 million dollars, but his lawyer argues the bond is excessive and unconstitutional.
