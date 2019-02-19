Speech to Text for Teacher Facing Rape Charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning by birmingham police. also new at midday -- an alabama high school teacher who is accused of raping a 15 year old is seeking a lower bond the randolph county teacher, david burkalter, was placed on leave last week after he was arrested on eight felony charges involving rape. his bond was set at $1.5 million dollars, but his lawyer argues the bond is excessive and unconstitutional.