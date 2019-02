Speech to Text for Escaped Inmate Captured

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sheriff. new at midday - montgomery county authorities have now recaptured an inmate who escaped from a work facility. police said this woman, fleurette martin left a job site just after 1 monday morning. martin was sentenced to 13 years in 2008 for robbery. she was recaptured just after 7