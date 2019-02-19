Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin fast with waay 31's rodneya ross. there is now a new wreck on memorial parking at mastin lake this time going southbound. this just happened within the last 10 minutes. huntsville police are on scene. this is just after they cleared a wreck on the northbound side of the parkway. traffic is backed up so you will want to ise caution if you are driving in this area. volunteer fire crews in northeastern jackson county take live: the rain continues to come down here in jackson county and ema is using social media to push safety information to the public. bodies of water here in scottsboro will be under flood watch along with the highlands medical center. alyssa? this morning--- hartselle police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for stealing mail. police say after stealing the mail-- this man then used stolen credit cards at 3 different places across the city. if you have any information, call police. decatur police are working to find out what lead to the death of a man who's body was found in a field. police say the body was found behind the american inn on highway 31. right now, the body is being taken to forensics to identify the man and how he died. 24 hours after she escaped, the search is still going on for a jail inmate from montgomery. fleurette martin left her her job site in montgomery county on monday. it was last week when an inmate on work release walked off a job site in athens before being caught two days later. happening today, the jackson county commission will hold a special meeting to vote on closing down polling locations. they plan on closing down anywhere from 8 to 10 polling locations. county leaders say they want to shut down the locations because less than 100 voters show up. sixteen states have filed lawsuits challenging president trump's national emergency declaration to fund the border wall. however, the president could veto the resolution that would block him declaring a national emergency. happening today-- hundreds of students will walk into the new florence middle school for the very first time. on monday workers finished out the $34 million dollar school. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.