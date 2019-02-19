Clear
Sen. Bernie Sanders Announces 2020 Run

Sen. Bernie Sanders Announces 2020 Run for Presidency.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 7:42 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: John Wood

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 40 min --sen. bernie sanders --posted campaign announcement video --challenged hillary clinton in the democratic presidential primary --made the announcement on vermont public radio --running on proposals --free college tutition --medicare for all --$15 minimum
