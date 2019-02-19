Speech to Text for County prepares for Potential flooding

we continue our team coverage in jackson county where the focus is on public safety as the potential for flooding could impact their roads and bodies of water. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us now in scottsboro with what preparations are taking place there. the jackson county emergency management agency has taken to social media, posting weather safety tips and equipment you need as the downpour moves closer. take vo: jackson county ema will carefully watch creeks and other bodies of water in scottsboro that flooded in december of 2015, as those water levels could rise once again. right now our meteorologist chris smith says we could see between 4 to 7 inches of rain between now and sunday. those numbers could create dangerous road conditions along with the potential of river flooding. patrick woosley owns a butcher shop in scottsboro that flooded in 2015 and is buying sandbags to protect his store this time around. we took quite a big hit. we had only been open for 3 months when that happened," said woosley. jackson county ema says they will also monitor the highlands medical center that saw flooding in the past as well. in scottsboro -- sd -- waay31 news.