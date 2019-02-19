Clear

Driver Hospitalized in wreck , Lane closed down.

Police have shut down the access road to north memorial parkway at Mastin Lake road due to a wreck.

Tremaine Davis

waay 31 begins our 6-30 half hour with breaking news.. police have shut down the access road to north memorial parkway at mastin lake road due to a wreck. that's where we find waay31'srodneya ross, rodneya what can you tell us about the wreck. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 35 minutes --mobile home fire in stevenson --jackson county
