Speech to Text for Driver Hospitalized in wreck , Lane closed down.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 begins our 6-30 half hour with breaking news.. police have shut down the access road to north memorial parkway at mastin lake road due to a wreck. that's where we find waay31'srodneya ross, rodneya what can you tell us about the wreck. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 35 minutes --mobile home fire in stevenson --jackson county