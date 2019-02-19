Speech to Text for Trojans trying for semi-final appearance

year in the state tourney. muscle shoals won the area and now they're going for the region. tomorrow at 2:15 they take on bessemer city. the team who knocked number 1 columbia out of the state tournament. the trojans have had several days to prepare to take down the tigers, but trust me... this team from the south beleives they can beat anyone. so the trojans gotta get their heads in the game with these pre game rituals. "before the game i like to joke around with the boys." jahmai devonish sr :02 4 "i like to listen to country, luke combs, kane brown, lose it by kane brown, i like that one." "some people like to wear the same color socks, or same color sleeve." mikey mcintosh jr gets game rady by channeling kd that's kevin durant, who's a two time nba finals mvp. mikey mcintosh :21 4 "always hungry, i compare myself to him a little." the pre game rituals carry on to the court, junior mark sears says you can't just go up and shoot a free thow, its all about the rythm. "i take two dribbles, relax and then shoot." "for free throws, two dribbles, focus look at the rim." the three trojans agree, if you don't have a good time... you'll be off your game. against bessemer city tuesday, muscle shoals will do this. "just go out there and have fun, play basketball.