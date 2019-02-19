Speech to Text for State lawmakers hold town hall ahead of legislative session

new at ten... two state lawmakers were in huntsville tonight to hear your top priorities and concerns for this legislative session ... alabama house minority leader anthony daniels and representative laura hall held a town hall at alabama a&m university where people lined up at the mic and say what they want to see this legislative session ... people suggested prison reform ... changes to public education ... and expanding mental health services ... event organizer said tonight's town hall was all about making sure lawmakers are connecting to their constituents even after they're elected ... ellen gomory "we're wanting to hear from constituents about what issues really affect them so that it's not legislatures deciding for people, it's people deciding for themselves." tonight's event was part of a series of town hall meetings happening all over the state with