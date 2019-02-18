Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Birmingham church bombing survivor shares her story

Sarah Rudolph was in the same room as the four young girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

Speech to Text for Birmingham church bombing survivor shares her story

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

any information, call police. new tonight... we're hearing from a woman who survived the 16th street baptist church bombing in birmingham more than 50 years ago ... "i had a lot of fear. that bomb put a lot of fear in me." sarah rudolph was in the same room as the four young girls who were killed in the explosion... waay 31's sarah singleterry sat down with her this afternoon at lakeside united methodist church in huntsville... she's live there where rudolph shared her story tonight at a black history month event ...
Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events